'We’re not supportive of that': Gov. Ron DeSantis says vaccine passports will not be coming to Florida

The governor added that he will be taking executive emergency action against the suggested document "shortly."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Needing proof of vaccination to be able to travel in Florida? Not on Gov. Ron DeSantis' watch.

During a Monday press conference, the governor spoke out against the idea that Americans looking to resume domestic and international travel will need to have a "vaccine passport" that proves inoculation.

“We’re not supportive of that. I think it’s something that people have certain freedoms and individual liberties to make decisions for themselves," DeSantis said.

The governor reiterated that the state's approach to vaccinations has always been the idea of providing it, but never mandating it and that a vaccine passport goes against that ideaology.

“It’s completely unacceptable for either the government or the private sector to impose upon you the requirement that you show proof of vaccine to just simply be able to participate in normal society," he added.

DeSantis thinks people should be able to go to places like the movies, a game, or a theme park without needing to show they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

He also expressed concerns that a vaccine passport would require people to give their information to big corporations, which could carry privacy implications.

“You want the fox to guard the henhouse? I mean give me a break," DeSantis said.

To make his stance clear, the governor said Floridians and those looking to travel to the Sunshine State will see executive emergency action sometime this week.

Beyond the promised action on his part, DeSantis wants the state legislature to take more permanent action against vaccine passports within the state.

“I understand, kind of, how some folks can embrace the idea, and I’m not saying it’s all necessarily done for bad purposes, but I think ultimately it would create problems in the state," he said.