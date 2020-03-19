If you're tired of reruns on television or have exhausted your Netflix list, try getting out of your house -- or your head -- virtually with webcams.

From zoos across the world to beaches near and far, webcams featuring live feeds may be one way to get some relief from isolation due to the coronavirus emergency.

Animals

You can search for webcams by zoo or by animal. Some of the zoos with webcams include: Smithsonian National Zoological Park, Dublin Zoo, San Diego Zoo Safari Park, and Melbourne Zoo. For a more comprehensive list, see EarthCam.com

Locally, Riverbanks Zoo and Garden has been closed to the public but you can visit every weekday at 10am for a Z-Learning session via Facebook.

Beaches

Travel around the world checking out the sun, surf and sand through EarthCam.com. You can choose spots around the world or just down the road.

In South Carolina, Folly Beach and Myrtle Beach have webcams at various locations. You can access South Carolina locations through SCiWAY.com.

Cities

WebcamTaxi.com aggregates a list of the most viewed webcams from different cities and interesting destinations around the world. Visit Times Square in New York, Regent Street in London, and Navona Square in Rome, for instance.

Museums

Want to tour a museum from your couch?

Here is a list of museums you can tour from your computer.

The British Museum

The National Gallery of Art in DC

Musée d’Orsay, Paris

Van Gogh Museum, Amsterdam

Visit Google Arts & Culture for more virtual tours.