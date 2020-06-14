SOUTH CAROLINA, USA — Coronavirus cases in the Palmetto State have reached new records over the last few days.

Here's a look back at the week of June 7 -12.

A graph from the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) showed 539 cases of the virus reported for Sunday, June 7.

By Monday, cases dropped to 435, then a steady increase was reported. 526 cases on Tuesday, 678 on Wednesday and record highs in the days that followed.

On Thursday, the agency recorded 772 cases and on Friday 770.

State Epidemiologist Linda Bell weighed-in on the numbers Wednesday.

"I am more concerned about COVID-19 in South Carolina than I have ever been before," she said. "For the past two weeks, we have seen some of our highest daily numbers since the pandemic began and there have also been recent increases in our percent positive which tells us that more people then we would hope for who are being tested are sick."

As of Friday, a total of 278,883 tests have been conducted in the state, according to DHEC. The recovery rate remains at 78 percent statewide, based on the latest data released June 11.

Dr. Bell is asking everyone to continue to heed the advice of health officials by wearing masks and practicing social distancing, as restrictions begin to loosen.

Note: These numbers were recorded on Saturday, June 13 and could change slightly as new data arises. For the most up-to-date information, visit DHEC online.