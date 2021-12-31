Where to get COVID testing and vaccinations: Jan. 4-9

DHEC is hosting vaccination clinics and testing sites at county health departments and other locations throughout South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina's Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) will be hosting COVID vaccination clinics and testing sites at county health departments and various other locations throughout the Midlands the week of January 4-9.

DHEC reported on Friday, Jan. 31, a new record high for one-day totals of COVID-19 cases with 8,882 total cases (6,319 confirmed and 2,563 probable). The previous one-day record was set on Jan. 6, 2021, when there were 7,686 total cases reported.

The Midlands' vaccine clinics and testing sites are for Aiken, Barnwell, Edgefield, Chester, Fairfield, Kershaw, Lancaster, Lexington, Newberry, Saluda, Richland, and York counties. COVID vaccines are safe, effective, and free and reduce the risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.

Also:

The Pfizer vaccine is now available for ages 5 and up.

Booster shots are now available and are encouraged for eligible populations

A completed vaccination series is highly effective in preventing severe cases of COVID-19, and a booster shot with either brand will further stave off the virus and its variants, including Delta, Omicron and others

Please note that DHEC supports the CDC's Recommendation to use the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines over Janssen. The Janssen vaccine will still be offered for those who prefer it, but Moderna and Pfizer are showing to be more effective with less harmful side effects.

DHEC Vaccine Clinics

COVID-19 vaccinations are free. You won't pay deductibles, co-insurance, or co-payments. Walk-ins welcome or make an appointment for a DHEC clinic by clicking here or calling 866-365-8110. Pfizer now offered at all locations.

Tuesday, January 4

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., York School Event, 275 Alexander Love Hwy, York, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

1 p.m. - 5 p.m., MLK Park, 2300 Greene St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available

10 a.m. - 1 p.m., Bethel Men’s Shelter, 546 S. Cherry Rd., Rock Hill, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Wednesday, January 5

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

5:30 p.m. – 7 p.m., Bethel Men’s Shelter, 1232 Curtis St., Rock Hill, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

3 p.m. – 5 p.m., Cecil Tillis, 2211 Simpkins Lane, Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Thursday, January 6

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

1 p.m.- 5 p.m., Melrose Park, 1500 FairviewRd., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 12 p.m., Oak Read High Rise, 2211 Read St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Friday, January 7

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Aiken County Health Department, 222 Beaufort St. N.E., Aiken, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Barnwell County Health Department, 11015 Ellenton St., Barnwell, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Chester County Health Department, 129 Wylie St., Chester, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Edgefield County Health Department, 21 Star Rd., Edgefield, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Fairfield County Health Department, 1135 Kincaid Bridge Rd., Winnsboro, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Kershaw County Health Department, 1116 Church St., Kershaw, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lancaster County Health Department, 1228 Colonial Commons Ct. Suite 100, Lancaster, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Lexington County Health Department, 1070 S. Lake Dr., Lexington, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Newberry County Health Department, 2111 Wilson Rd., Newberry, Jannsen, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Richland County Health Department, 2000 Hampton St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Rock Hill County Health Department, 1070 Heckle Blvd. Bldg. 3000, Rock Hill, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., Saluda County Health Department, 613 Newberry Hwy., Saluda, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 4 p.m., York County Health Department, 116 Congress St., York, Moderna and Pfizer vaccine available

1 p.m. – 5 p.m., Heath Springs, 103 Duncan St., Heath Springs, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 12 p.m., Rosewood, 105 Rosewood Hills Dr., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Saturday, January 8

11 a.m. – 2 p.m., Wiley Kennedy Foundation, 1037 Eastman St., Columbia, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Mealing Grove Baptist Church, 212 Murrah Rd., N. Augusta, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Saluda High School, 160 Ivory Key Rd., Saluda, Jannsen, Moderna, and Pfizer vaccine available.

Community Partner Vaccine Clinics

Some non-DHEC vaccine providers may ask for your insurance information or an identification card, but you are not required to provide these in order to receive your vaccine and cannot be turned away. To make your appointment with a non-DHEC clinic, register online with the provider or call the provider directly.

Free COVID-19 Testing

DHEC-sponsored testing is free and pain-free (oral or nasal swab). Find a free DHEC testing location near you at: scdhec.gov/gettested. Information for non-DHEC testing opportunities from community partners is available here: scdhec.gov/covid19testing.