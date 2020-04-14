COLUMBIA, S.C. — New guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend people wear cloth face coverings in public settings to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and help people who may have the virus and do not know it from transmitting it to others.

RELATED: How US guidance on wearing masks during coronavirus outbreak has evolved

However, if you do not use the mask properly, you could expose yourself to germs.

Here are some common mistakes you should avoid:

Not washing your hands before putting on a mask and taking it off

According to the World Health Organization, you need to clean your hands before you put on, take off, or dispose of a mask.

It recommends using an alcohol based hand rub or soap and water.

Touching your mask while wearing it

Health officials say you need to avoid touching the mask while you wear it.

If you do, WHO says you need to clean your hands with alcohol based hand rub or soap and water.

Touching the front of the mask when you are taking it off

Health officials say you need to use the ties or loops to put the mask on and take the mask off.

You don't want the virus particles on the front of the mask to get on your hands.

The CDC also says you should be careful not to touch your eyes, nose, and mouth when removing your face covering.

Not covering both your nose and mouth with the mask

WHO guidelines explain the mask should cover both your nose and mouth.

You also need to make sure there are no gaps between your face and the mask.

The World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has more information about how to properly wear a mask.

RELATED: The material you should be using for your DIY face mask