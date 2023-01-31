Type 2 diabetics struggle to find Ozempic as it soars in demand for weight loss

The low supplies come after it gained popularity as a solution for weight loss because of its appetite-suppressing effect.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People nationwide are struggling to find needed medication to help them treat type two diabetes.

The medication is called Ozempic and it's intended to promote the release of insulin and lower blood sugar levels by mimicking a hormone that tells the brain when a person is full. The low supplies come after it gained popularity as a solution for weight loss because of its appetite-suppressing effect.

This shortage is affecting people across East Tennessee, and Tibbi Moore is one of them. She has type two diabetes and uses Ozempic to go about her daily life. After other medications did not work for her, Ozempic did.

She describes it as hitting gold -- but now that gold is running low.

"The frustration is just thinking about, 'Am I going to get it this month? Is it going to be the last day before I have to get my shot once a week?'" Moore said.

She has been using Ozempic since Aug. 2022. She first noticed the low supply at her pharmacy about four months ago.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration first reported the low supply issue about six months ago on the drug shortage database.

Moore said she needs to take her medicine every week, but at times she's not sure if that'll happen.

"I had to skip a week, which is frustrating... which gives me anxiety and stress keeps me up at night," she said.

Moore said when her pharmacy gets new orders, there are often people ahead of her on a waiting list.