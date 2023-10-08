'It's only a good thing' Red Cross removes sexuality-based questions from donation screening

The measure was set up during the height of the HIV epidemic and was designed to prevent donations from men who have sex with men and women who have sex with women.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Following a recent reversal to allow members of the gay community to donate blood, local experts see the move as a good thing.

For decades, Matthew Butler, a Columbia resident and president of the Harriett Hancock LGBT Center has been barred from donating blood.

He's a self-identified gay man and because of an old FDA rule, he wasn't allowed to give blood.

The FDA measure was set up during the height of the HIV epidemic and was designed to prevent donations from men who have sex with men and women who have sex with women.

"People are suffering and I can't give blood because of a silly irrational fear." says Butler, "I think was coming of age and 9/11 happened and here I am going 'I can't donate blood."

The provision lasted decades until May when the FDA elected to remove any sexuality-based questions from their pre-donation screenings.

Just this week the American Red Cross, America's largest supplier of blood donations updated their regulations to reflect the FDA's decision.

Saskia Lindsey is a communications manager for the Red Cross and she says, "We partnered with the FDA who recently did an advanced study collecting decades worth of data and research. That has now concluded and ensured that this new inclusive policy is also perfectly safe for the blood supply."

She adds in the state, they typically see a dip in the blood supply around summertime, so the timing is perfect.

"We often see a decline in blood donors and that has been very true this summer so we need as many people to come out and donate as possible." she goes on to say.

Butler, says he sees this as a step in the right direction.

"[It's] a long time coming revolution to providing access to the blood system from folks that generally want to give and want to help out, it's only a good thing," he days.