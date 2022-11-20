Water main break leads to sizeable water advisory in Greenview neighborhood of Richland County

An eight-inch main break is still being repaired. Once it is, residents will need to take precautions to safely use it - at least for a while.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday.

According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.

As of 2:30 p.m., at least one customer on the street told News19 that she was still without water. However, when the water returns for those customers, Columbia Water is urging them to boil water for one minute if it is to be used for cooking or drinking - including water used for ice.

Columbia Water said they are currently trying to fix the issue. Boil water advisories are a common precaution when water lines break or pressure is lowered since it allows the possibility of contamination by harmful bacteria.