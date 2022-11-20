Water main break leads to sizeable water advisory in Greenview neighborhood of Richland County

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Several residents in a Richland County community have been placed under a boil water advisory following a water main break on Sunday.
According to Columbia Water, an eight-inch main ruptured and is impacting as many as 45 customers along Wilkes Road from Easter to Christian street.
As of 2:30 p.m., at least one customer on the street told News19 that she was still without water. However, when the water returns for those customers, Columbia Water is urging them to boil water for one minute if it is to be used for cooking or drinking - including water used for ice.
Columbia Water said they are currently trying to fix the issue. Boil water advisories are a common precaution when water lines break or pressure is lowered since it allows the possibility of contamination by harmful bacteria.
The advisory is usually lifted after water is tested and comes bag negative for bacterial contamination. Often, this testing is completed within 24 hours.