New text messaging program aims to prevent opioid misuse in South Carolina

According to DAODAS, in South Carolina, an opioid prescription is filled every nine seconds, and opioid dependency can develop in just three days.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new, free text messaging program called "RxAware" is now available in South Carolina, offering personalized information about opioid safety.

To sign up, text 'RxAware' to 55753 and answer several questions about you or a loved one's pain management needs.

"It's personal, it's confidential, and it's tailored so that individuals are getting very specific education," said South Carolina Dept. of Alcohol and Other Drug Abuse Services (DAODAS) Director Sara Goldsby. "And this can be parents, caregivers, anybody on an opioid medication."

She said the department is seeing a 16% decline in the number of controlled substances prescribed and dispensed in South Carolina from 2016-2021.

"There's still work to do," said Goldsby. "This effort stands to make an impact and lower that rate even further.

Should you consider alternatives if you or a loved one has been prescribed an opioid for pain? The good news is that there are many non-addictive options for pain management, and the RxAware text messaging program can help you decide what’s right for you or your family member. pic.twitter.com/hOZIqzOL52 — SC DAODAS (@scDAODAS) July 15, 2022

According to DHEC, in 2020 there were 1,400 deaths involving opioids and more than 7,800 opioid related overdose hospitalizations.

As the director of prevention at Lexington/Richland Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council (LRADAC), Ashley Bodiford sees firsthand how this misuse is impacting our communities.

"I think when people can just be in the comfort of their own home and kind of make that first step to just get some more information and seek some support, that's wonderful," said Bodiford.

According to Bodiford, opioid misuse shows in a variety of ways, such as taking somebody else's prescription and taking too much of something you were prescribed.

Bodiford added information about safely disposing of prescription opioids is key to solving the opioid crisis.

"There are several prescription drop box locations that law enforcement agencies, hospitals, pharmacies," said Bodiford.

For those recovering from substance misuse disorder, like Trish England, this text line can be a lifeline.

"Stigma is one of the biggest barriers to recovery because people feel they have something to be ashamed of," England said. "And so, any sort of solutions for you know, that would lead people to recovery, I believe it's got to be a great thing."

RxAware is also available in North Carolina and Tennessee

DAODAS' existing opioid prevention service Just Plain Killers, also provides information on pain management, drug safety, and help.