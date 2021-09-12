Uncombable Hair Syndrome: Toddler's fuzzy hair raises awareness

An Atlanta toddler is attracting a following on Instagram, and it is all for a good cause.

ATLANTA — A few months ago, toddler Locklan Samples' parents started to notice something. The child's hair was growing upwards, completely untamable and extra soft. Now the family is raising awareness for a rare genetic disorder.

Locklan Samples' Instagram page, uncombable locks, has gained significant attention. Taking notice of Samples' fuzzy hair, a follower contacted Samples' mother and revealed that he may have a genetic condition called Uncombable Hair Syndrome. After speaking with their doctor, it was confirmed. Locklan Samples shares the same rare condition that is believed to have affected Albert Einstein, giving the iconic scientist his trademark wild mane.

It is a disorder that is usually accompanied by disorderly blond hair that stands out from the scalp and can not by combed flat, according to the Genetic and Rare Diseases Information Center. The condition usually becomes apparent between the ages 3 months and 12 years old.

"It's kind of like our good luck charm," Samples' mother told 11Alive. "A lot of people say it looks like and feels like a baby chick. It's very, very soft."