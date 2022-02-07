Frogtown's history, accomplishments honored with dedication of new plaque

Residents of the community which is nestled into the Shandon area came together for a celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Residents from the Frogtown community from past generations to current residents were reunited to remember the history and accomplishments of the area on Saturday.

Back in February, News19 took you to the community of Frogtown, where we looked at the stories of those in the predominantly Black community.

During a divisive time in our nation's history, a wall was built in the Frogtown community used to separate Blacks and whites.

Sonya Hodges-Grantham is a Historian and former resident.

"It was built more than 60 years ago to divide us from the Sherwood Forest Community," she said. "Nevertheless, we didn't care because, on this side of the wall in the Frogtown Community, we have a sense of togetherness."

"Our ancestors had the money and resources to purchase property in Sherwood Forest Community," she added. "But Frogtown was redlined and considered hazardous for living, so our ancestors took what they had and built Frogtown."

Robert Victoreese returned to Frogtown as a third generation.

"It was a long day coming for celebration," he said. "For how far we've come from, the adversity that plagued upon us coming from the 60s."

During the event, the community came around for the unveiling of the plaque that sits on what was a symbol of division.

Hodges-Grantham said the plaque is a big deal for the community.

"It represents a sense of togetherness for the community despite the wall being built to separate us and to protest integration," she said.

Sandra Coalson created the plaque in hopes its message will continue to inspire those in the community where a wall, she said, was meant to keep them down. But Coalson said it didn't.