Quaker Cemetery has almost completed the $100,000 facelift

CAMDEN, S.C. — Quaker Cemetery was created over 250 years ago, with members of the Quaker community, and Revolutionary War soldiers buried on the grounds.

Now, thanks to one local woman, the sacred place has a new look.

“I had always loved this place its history and its ambiance,” said Brenda Sullivan.

She donated $100,000 to get the project going on the historical site because she noticed, over recent years, that several areas were falling into disrepair.

“It dawned on me, to the best of my knowledge [the cemetery] never had a fundraiser and I could see it was in need of some restoration," she said. "And I thought, well, I'll give a large grant and get it off the ground and maybe it will give them an incentive to the Camdenites to start donating and paying attention."

After months of work, new trees, brick, and rod iron have been installed, leaving her proud of the project.

“I hope that, if there is something in great need that pops up, I could step up,” she said.