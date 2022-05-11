USC student group joins 'The Daffodil Project' aims to memorialize child Holocaust victims

The project also includes the children who continue to suffer in humanitarian crises and genocides around the world today.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The University of South Carolina Jewish student group known as Hillel was at the Anne Frank Center to embrace the second year of The Daffodil Project on Friday.

The project aspires to build a worldwide living Holocaust memorial by planting 1.5 million daffodils in memory of all the children who died in the Holocaust. This also includes the children who continue to suffer in humanitarian crises and genocides around the world today.

"We'd like to educate the community on something that we find really, really important which is abolishing hate," said Mary McElveen, the religious chair of Hillel. "And that's something that Hillel stands for, that's something that the Anne Frank Center for.

She added that they hope to further that message through The Daffodil Project.