LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a woman who they say could be in danger.
Officers say 24-year-old Sushannah Cotton Yandle left her home around 11 p.m. Sunday night.
Lexington Police say Yandle is 5-foot-6, approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and having grey Nike tennis shoes with pink and blue accents.
Officers said she left driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition, with South Carolina license plate 3713MX.
If you have any information about where Yandle is, you are asked to call the Lexington Police Department at (803) 359-6260.