LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington Police Department is looking for a woman who they say could be in danger.

Officers say 24-year-old Sushannah Cotton Yandle left her home around 11 p.m. Sunday night.

Lexington Police say Yandle is 5-foot-6, approximately 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink hooded sweatshirt, black leggings, and having grey Nike tennis shoes with pink and blue accents.

Officers said she left driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition, with South Carolina license plate 3713MX.