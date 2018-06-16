Columbia, SC (WLTX) --Twenty-nine immigrants took the oath Friday morning inside Congaree National Park to become US citizens.



News 19 was there to witness these life-changing moments.

Suzan Masoud says this day is 25 years in the making for her mother, who came to the United States from Jordan.

"It's one of my dreams for my mom to become an American citizen," said Masoud. "It's a wonderful country. It's the American dream."

Masoud's mother is 1 of 28 immigrants from 20 different countries who took the Oath of Allegiance this morning to become citizens.

"It's always fun to see people from all over the world. Just the emotion that goes through their face and their families as they become US citizens. It's a really moving moment," said Jon Manchester, Acting Chief of Interpretation at Congaree National Park.

In front of friends and family, the newest American citizens recited the pledge of allegiance and received their official papers.

"We all came here with the same goal: To pursue our potential, to realize our potential, to care for our families and to contribute to our communities and to this nation," said Dr. Giselle Mora, Acting Superintendent of the National Park Service, to the crowd.

Masoud says this isn't her mother's first try at citizenship. The first time she was rejected, because she couldn't read or write. But now, her mother leaves Congaree not with a new identity, but with a renewed sense of purpose in a country she now calls her own.

"Thank you for America and God Bless America," said Masoud.



