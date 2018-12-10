Columbia, SC (WLTX) - The National Weather Service confirmed there were three tornadoes in the Midlands as Tropical Storm Michael passed through the state.

All three touch downs were rated EF-0, which is the lowest intensity rating on the Enhanced Fujita scale for tornadoes. Branchville, Rowesville and Orangeburg experienced the tornadoes on Wednesday, with winds reaching 80 miles per hour.

Preliminary information from storm survey: EF-0 tornado track fm near Branchville NW to near Rowesville then NW thru the W side of Orangeburg & NW to near the Calhoun county line. Multiple touchdowns along the track. Max winds estimated 80 mph. More details soon. #scwx #caewx — NWS Columbia (@NWSColumbia) October 12, 2018

No injuries or fatalities were reported as a result of the tornadoes. There was also no reported damage.

Tornado watches and warning were issued for many Midlands residents throughout the early morning hours on Thursday.

