MONCKS CORNER, S.C. — Two men are facing marijuana trafficking charges after law enforcement recovered over 800 pounds of marijuana.

Joseph Francis McLaughlin, 48, and David Thomas Barber, 41, were arrested in Berkeley County on December 21, 2018.

A suspicious ground freight was reportedly being shipped to an industrial warehouse in Hanahan, which prompted an investigation by the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force.

When the suspects arrived at the warehouse, they were detained as investigators conducted a search. That search resulted in 896 pounds of marijuana with a street value of about $4 million, along with a 1999 Ford F350 dually pickup truck, Ruger LCP .380 Handgun and $3,120.

McLaughlin is charged with trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a violent crime, possession of ammunition by a person convicted of a violent crime. McLaughlin is also facing additional charges in Charleston County. Barber is charged with trafficking marijuana.