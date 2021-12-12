6 people killed in Amazon warehouse collapse identified

Anyone wishing to report a relative missing should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — A Friday night storm produced a deadly tornado that ripped through an Amazon facility, killing six of their workers.

The Madison County Coroner, Stephen Nonn, positively identified the victims on Sunday morning, and the Edwardsville Police Department released their names:

Deandre S. Morrow, 28, of St. Louis, Missouri

Kevin D. Dickey, 62, of Carlyle, Illinois

Clayton Lynn Cope, 29, of Alton, Illinois

Etheria S. Hebb, 34, of St. Louis, Missouri

Larry E. Virden, 46, of Collinsville, Illinois

Austin J. McEwen, 26, of Edwardsville, Illinois



An EF-3 rated tornado with tops winds of 150 mph, tracked across the Amazon warehouse where structural failure lead to their deaths.

According to Chief Michael Fillback with Edwardsville Police, walls on both sides of the building collapsed inward and the roof fell down. The concrete walls were 40 feet tall and about the length of a football field, officials say.

The police department says the coroner’s office has disbanded the reunification center at this time, so anyone wishing to report a relative missing from Friday night's events should contact the Edwardsville Police Department at 618-656-2131.



The City says they are continuing the recovery process. The Fire Department is still working to clear debris from the site and working with representatives of Amazon to account for all of their personnel.

A spokesperson from Amazon, Kelly Nantel, released a new statement on the devastating weather event: