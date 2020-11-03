COLUMBIA, S.C. — The number of flu deaths in South Carolina is nearing triple digits for the current flu season, based on the latest data from the state's health department.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control says 99 people have died in the state. In the last week, another six deaths were reported, but three of those had occurred in previous weeks.

There have been 2,697 flu-related hospitalizations. DHEC does not have an estimate for how many people may have gotten the illness but self-treated.

DHEC says there remains widespread activity from the flu. There was a slight increase in activity in the Upstate, but a decrease in the Midlands. There was no change in the Pee Dee and Lowcountry.

Flu Symptoms, Who's at Risk

DHEC says most people who get the flu will have mild illness and will recover in less than two weeks. Some people with certain medical conditions (like heart or lung disease) or certain age groups (including children younger than 5 years and adults 65 years and older) are at high risk for developing flu-related complications (like pneumonia). Flu-related complications can be serious and lead to hospital stays or even death.

According to DHEC, those at high risk of serious flu complications include young children, pregnant women, people 65 years and older, and those with chronic health conditions like asthma, diabetes, heart or lung disease. However, healthy people also can have serious complications from the flu.

DHEC warns that the flu can be deadly, especially to vulnerable people.

According to DHEC, "The flu is a contagious respiratory illness caused by the influenza virus. It can cause mild to severe illness and can be deadly — especially to vulnerable people, including those with certain chronic health conditions. Symptoms can include a sudden onset of fever, dry cough, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, sore throat, and nasal congestion or stuffiness."

They encourage receiving an annual vaccine, and following preventative measures.

While sick, limit contact with others as much as possible to keep from infecting them.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze. Throw the tissue in the trash after you use it. If a tissue is not available, use the crook of your elbow.

Wash your hands often with soap and water. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand rub.

The flu vaccine is available from many providers including DHEC health departments, doctors' offices, clinics, pharmacies, schools and workplaces.

Flu vaccines offered at DHEC health department clinics are available by appointment. Call 1-855-472-3432 to make an appointment or go to www.scdhec.gov/flu/fluclinics to find the nearest location. For other vaccine providers, visit flushot.healthmap.org. More information about preventing the flu is available at www.scdhec.gov/flu.