AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities in Aiken are investigating after a man was dead in some woods near a golf course Friday morning.

Officials say Vernon P. Seiglier, 40, was pronounced dead at 11:35 a.m. Friday after he was found hanging upside down by his leg, which was caught up in a tree, in some woods near the Aiken Golf Course.

Authorities say they are investigating to determine how Seigler got into this position, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

Seigler will be autopsied in Newberry to determine the cause of his death, according to Aiken County coroner Darryl Ables.