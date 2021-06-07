'I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime, ever': Alex Murdaugh testifies in double murder trial

Only two witnesses took the stand on Thursday: Nolen Tuten, a family friend of the Murdaughs, and defendant Alex Murdaugh himself.

Example video title will go here for this video

WALTERBORO, S.C. — It's been an eventful day in the courtroom despite only two witnesses taking the stand in the Alex Murdaugh double murder trial.

Most of the day was spent with Alex Murdaugh himself testifying on his own behalf. He answered questions for hours from the defense and most recently, has provided a lot of insight into his financial misdeeds as prosecuting attorney Creighton Waters has been grilling him about specific cases.

Nolen Tuten was first up. He's a long-time friend of the Murdaugh family. He's close in age to Buster Murdaugh, and his younger brother Nathan testified earlier.

He gave insight on what Maggie was like, calling her a second mother, and talked about his close relationship with Paul.

PHOTOS: Alex Murdaugh murder trial - Day 23 (Thurs, Feb. 23) 1/76

2/76

3/76

4/76

5/76

6/76

7/76

8/76

9/76

10/76

11/76

12/76

13/76

14/76

15/76

16/76

17/76

18/76

19/76

20/76

21/76

22/76

23/76

24/76

25/76

26/76

27/76

28/76

29/76

30/76

31/76

32/76

33/76

34/76

35/76

36/76

37/76

38/76

39/76

40/76

41/76

42/76

43/76

44/76

45/76

46/76

47/76

48/76

49/76

50/76

51/76

52/76

53/76

54/76

55/76

56/76

57/76

58/76

59/76

60/76

61/76

62/76

63/76

64/76

65/76

66/76

67/76

68/76

69/76

70/76

71/76

72/76

73/76

74/76

75/76

76/76 1 / 76

Then, defendant Alex Murdaugh took the stand. He's been answering questions all day from both the defense and prosecution.

He walked through his whereabouts on June 7, 2021, the day of the murders, but insists he did not shoot his wife Maggie or his son Paul.

"Mr. Murdaugh, on June 7, 2021, did you take this gun or any gun like it and shoot your son Paul in the chest in the feed room at your property off Moselle Road?" defense attorney Jim Griffin asked.

"No I did not," Murdaugh replied.

"Mr. Murdaugh, did you take this gun or any gun like it and blow your sons brains out on June 7, 2021 or any day or any time?" Griffin doubled down.

"No I did not," Murdaugh answered again.

"Mr. Murdaugh, did you take a 300 Blackout such as this and fire it into your wife Maggie's leg, torso, or any part of her body?" Griffin inquired.

"No I did not," Murdaugh repeated.

Did you shoot a 300 Blackout into her head causing her death?" Griffin asked.

"Mr. Griffin, I didn't shoot my wife or my son anytime," Murdaugh insisted. "Ever."

On the other hand, Murdaugh did admit to stealing millions of dollars from clients for years while he worked as a personal injury lawyer.