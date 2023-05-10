Advocates want more state dollars going to cancer prevention initiatives

The event is named in honor of South Carolina's former First Lady Ann Riley, who died from breast cancer in 2008.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thursday morning American Cancer Society advocates, caregivers, legislators and survivors all gathered here at Trinity Episcopal Church to talk about prevention and early detection of breast and cervical cancer here in South Carolina.

The American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network hosted the Annual Pink Tea, which they say has been taking place for more than 15 years and this is the sixth year of it being named in honor of South Carolina's former first lady Ann Riley.

"I have like most people, have a personal story with cancer. I think all of us have been touched by cancer in some way. I have lost family members to cancer, and have lost a number of friends. Just a couple of years ago, I was the primary caregiver for a really dear friend that died from cancer," said Pansy Yates, volunteer and lead state advocate for the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Attendees shared a meal and shared stories of hope and survivorship.

"One of our primary legislative asks will be that the state legislature increase the funding for cancer prevention and early detection. The program in South Carolina is called the Best Chance Network and it provides free breast and cervical exams to women who are underinsured or uninsured. And this program has not had an increase in funding for well over ten years," said Beth Johnson, regional government relations director of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network.

Johnson explains that they are still working with $1M of state funds, meaning they can screen about 14K women, but there are over 122K women who could benefit from this screening program.