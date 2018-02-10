Sumter County, SC (WLTX) — Sumter County deputies are asking for the public's help to find a man who they say should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous" after shooting at a victim two separate times Monday night.

Byron Deshawn Lyons, 25, of Sumter is suspected in a shooting that left one person injured Monday night, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office. Lyons, who is last known to have lived on Amberwood Drive in Sumter, will be charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, officials say.

Deputies say they responded to a fight on River Birch Drive around 9 p.m. Monday. Upon their arrival, deputies say the fight had already ended and deputies left.

A few minutes later, officers say an 18-year-old victim got off work and stopped by the River Birch Drive home. Witnesses say a vehicle then pulled up, Lyons got out and fired several shots, one of which struck the victim. Lyons then fled the scene, according to deputies.

After calling 911, several people tried to attend to the victim. After the vehicle Lyons had reportedly been seen in pulled up again, witnesses say Lyons again got out and fired more rounds toward the victim before fleeing. No one was hit this time, according to authorities.

The victim underwent surgery at Palmetto Health Tuomey hospital Monday night, and his condition is stable, according to officials.

Deputies say Lyons should be considered "armed and extremely dangerous." If you see Lyons, deputies say you should not approach him. Instead, call 911 immediately.

If you have any information about the shooting or Lyons' whereabouts, deputies ask you to contact htem at (803) 436-2000 or contact

contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

