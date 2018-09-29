Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Traffic is backed up on Interstate 77 southbound after an armored truck ran off the side of the road in a single-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.

The truck veered left off I-77 south near mile marker 5, struck the median barrier, then overturned off the bridge around 2 p.m. Saturday, according to Trooper David Jones with SC Highway Patrol.

Traffic in the area has been affected since the collision, and as of 5:01 p.m. two left lanes are still closed on I-77 South near Bluff Road, according to SCDOT.

There were reportedly two people inside the truck at the time of the crash. They were transported by EMS and treated for minor injuries. The driver has been charged with too fast for conditions.

SC Highway Patrol

The Columbia Fire Department says its HAZMAT teams were called to the scene for cleanup after diesel fuel began leaking from the truck.

© 2018 WLTX