COLUMBIA, S.C. — The U.S. Department of Justice Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives has announced a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information related to a fire at a Columbia church.

The fire happened on March 19 at Whaley Street United Methodist Church located at 517 Whaley St. in Columbia, S.C.

The fire is believed to have started shortly before midnight on March 19, 2020. Damage was contained to one room within the church and no injuries were reported after the fire.

Following an initial examination, the fire has been classified as incendiary.

ATF is assisting the Columbia Police Department and the Columbia Fire Department in this ongoing investigation.