Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- Authorities are investigating a series of house fires in a two block radius that ignited in a matter of months.



One woman died, leaving neighbors on high alert.

A deadly house fire Monday night is the latest in the Booker Washington Heights neighborhood, northeast of downtown.

"I heard somebody say, 'Get out! Get out! Get out!' Then I heard a big boom, boom boom," said neighbor Peggy Pitts, who was sitting outside when Monday's fire began. "It's very scary."

Pitts lives around the corner from the home on Carver Street where 68-year-old Francena Willingham died before her house caught fire.

Family members tell us she had a heart attack.

"I asked a question about this lady," said Pitts. "[Neighbors] said she didn't bother anybody. She was a church-going lady, so it was all good news about her."

Columbia Fire Chief, Aubrey Jenkins says within the last two months, three more fires broke out one street over in the 3500 block of Beaumont Avenue.

"In two houses and a garage," said Jenkins. "It's really concerning to have this fire as well and at this point not knowing exactly what happened."

No one was home during the Beaumont Avenue fires, but Chief Jenkins says they're still suspicious.

"We're just trying to fit all the puzzle pieces together to try and figure out exactly what's going on," he added.

As investigators try to figure out how each fire started, neighbors are remaining vigilant.

Pitts says she wants neighbors to come together to look out for one another.

"I would like to stay in the neighborhood, but if there's another fire, I'm gonna have to say, 'I'll see you all later'," said Pitts. "I'm getting on the next train out of here. Well, maybe an airplane because a train's too slow."

As The Columbia Fire and Police departments along with SLED continue their investigations, they ask the public to call in any tips to Crime Stoppers 1-888-CRIME-SC. You will remain anonymous.

