AC Flora student killed in collision on Richland County road

AC Flora High's baseball team issued a statement on their social media accounts.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A student at AC Flora High School in Columbia has died following a collision on Saturday night.

The Richland County Coroner Gary Watts said 17-year-old Bailey Pratt died in the car crash that happened in the 9200 block of Garners Ferry Road in Richland County around 11:10 p.m.

Pratt's vehicle was the only one involved in the collision. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol said the vehicle ran off the right hand side of the road and overturned.

AC Flora High confirmed on their baseball team's social media accounts that Pratt played on the team.

"The Falcon Baseball program sends sincere condolences and prayers to the Pratt family. Rest in Peace Bailey."

Rest In Peace Bailey. pic.twitter.com/PeXhoN0G0L — AC Flora Baseball (@ACFloraBaseball) November 30, 2020