Fmr. West Point leader says Americans must 'do better' after riot

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Wednesday, a pro-Trump rally turned into a protest where people overran the U.S. Capitol, making their way into several buildings.

Many people upset by the recent events at the U.S. Capitol are the same men and women who risked their lives to protect this country.

University of South Carolina President Bob Caslen, a retired three-star Army general, is calling for Americans "to do better."

"We took an oath of office to defend the United States and the Constitution," said Caslen.

Caslen is also the former commandant of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. He, like many men and women who fought for the country, are upset by recent events.

Harry Lesesne, an Army Officer who served through the rank of captain, couldn't believe what he was seeing was happening in America.

"It is disgraceful, it is a stain on the honor of our country," Lesensne said.

Caslen went on to say the riots were embarrassing, and that he was shocked.

"First time in my life have I ever seen anybody storm into the U.S. Capitol," he said.

Caslen also took to Twitter, writing, "This is a dark day for America. We are saddened & angered by the violent events at our U.S. Capitol today. This undermines what I and many other service members fought to defend."

Lesesne is calling for accountability. "These people rioting at the United States Capital is appalling to me and there has to be accountability," he said.

He believes that Americans should not behave this way.