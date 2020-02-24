NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County deputies say a body has been found near the campsite of a person who was reported missing from Dreher Island State Park.



Newberry County Water Rescue and Dive Team recovered a body around 3 p.m. Monday just off the shore from the campsite where a man was reported missing. Divers found the remains in approximately nine feet of water just off the campsite.

It's unclear who the person is. Newberry County Coroner Laura Kneece will release the name of the body found once positive identification has been made and family members have been notified.

Sheriff Lee Foster offered his condolences to the family and gratitude for all the personnel involved in the search, most of them volunteers. "We are very blessed to have people willing to give of their time to help people in need, especially in today's inclement weather," said Sheriff Foster.

RELATED: Man reported missing from Dreher Island State Park on Lake Murray

While it's unknown who the person is, deputies had said a 22-year-old man had gone missing there. According to police reports, the man and several of his friends had entered a closed portion of the park located outside of Prosperity, SC, on Lake Murray, and set up a tent in a camping site.