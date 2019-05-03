BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. — Officials say the body of 19-year-old Mallory Beach was found in a Beaufort County marsh on Sunday, one week after the boat she was on crashed into a bridge.

The National Center For Missing and Endangered (NCME) says a boater in Beaufort County found a body in a marsh area near the Broad River Boat Landing on Sunday. The Beaufort County Coroner's Office confirmed the body was that of Mallory Beach of Hampton, SC, on Monday, NCME says.

Beach was on a boat with five others when it crashed into a bridge near Archers Creek in Beaufort County.

Five others were injured in the crash and were taken to the hospital with injuries described as non-life threatening.