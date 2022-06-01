Candidates for South Carolina Secretary of State

Two candidates are challenging Mark Hammond's run for a sixth term.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Three candidates are vying for the title of South Carolina Secretary of State.

Incumbent Mark Hammond is seeking yet another term in office. He's facing off against one challenger. The winner takes on Rosemounda Peggy Butler.

In addition to business filings, the Secretary of State's Office examines and files state trademarks, maintains the state notary public database, and issues commissions for elected officials and those appointed by the Governor.

Mark Hammond (R) incumbent https://sos.sc.gov/

Served as South Carolina Secretary of State since January 15, 2003. If re-elected, this would be Hammond’s 6th term. He also serves as Co-Chairman of the International Relations Committee on Business Services.

Hammond said he is a fiscal conservative who has improved the technology in his office for business filings and cracked down on disreputable charities.

Hammond was re-elected to a fifth term as Secretary of State in 2018.

He is married and has three children.

Born in Virginia, lives at Sullivan's Island. He was in the U.S. Navy from 2001-2006. He is a married with one child. A general contractor with the Warrick!Group.

He is a Major in the South Carolina National Guard.

He would like to get rid of federal public health mandates and the Department of Education.

He has run for office before for the US House of Representatives District 1.

Rosemounda Peggy Butler (D)

First African- American elected to the West Columbia City Council and was the first female Mayor Pro-Tem. She is 100% disabled female veteran and was an RN during Desert Storm.

She has a park named for her in West Columbia.

She is a member of Brookland Baptist Church.