COLUMBIA, S.C. — A local Carolina Ale House branch held their fourth semi-annual car show Sunday.

The proceeds will go toward the Richland County Sheriff's Foundation, providing equipment, protective gear and assistance to Richland County deputies, including K-9s and the families of injured or killed officers.

"In the past several years that we've hosted this semi-annually, we've raised close to $45,000," Leigh Russell, event coordinator with Carolina Ale House, said. "Our goal is just to continue growing this event and raising more money for the Richland County Sheriff's Foundation."

People came from across the state to the restaurant's Harbison-area location to see or showcase dozens of different model cars.

Carolina Ale House car show.

Kayland Hagwood

Foundation leaders say the assistance "means the world."

"We do this out of the greatness of our heart for everyone that's right here in Richland County and to see the community come out and share their love and financial support and partnerships, it's just incredible," Joni James, foundation president, said.

Russell says they hope to bring back the show in the coming years.