After years of back and forth between how much the former Carolina Water service property is worth, a verdict was made in court Friday in the case against them and the Town of Lexington.

The jury unanimously awarded $7.25 million to Blue Granite Water, the new name for Carolina Water, after a two week trial. The jury came to their decision after deliberating for nearly six hours Friday after hearing arguments from lawyers from both the town and water company.

The town offered to purchase the water service back in 2017 for $1.58 million before taking possession of the plant in 2018.

"You are entitled to fair market value of your property, no more but specifically not no less and what the town wanted to do they wanted to buy it for a song," said Joe Conner, lead counsel for Blue Granite. "We didn't say the system was worth a Taylor Swift song, but it was sure worth a good ole Hank Williams song and I think the jury found that too."

"We appreciate the jury's service and were glad to have this matter settled and we look forward to providing quality service to the I-20 customers," said Laurin Barnes, the spokesperson for the town of Lexington.

The water service says they intend to seek attorney fees and cost from the Town of Lexington and the town also has a right to appeal the verdict.