Columbia, SC (WLTX) — After voting on Wednesday, Oct. 17, to terminate without cause their relationship with Brian Watkins, the City of Cayce announced that Tracy Hegler, AIPC, will become the new City Manager as of Nov. 19.

Hegler is the current Director of Community Planning and Development for Richland County and oversees the County's zoning, land development permitting, long range planning, floodplain management, conservation and sustainability initiatives, community development, tax assessments, registering of deeds, business licenses and building inspections. She is a graduate of USC, with a bachelor's degree in sociology and a Master's degree from Florida State University in Urban and Regional Planning.

Cayce Mayor Elise Parton says that Hegler will bring "a unique planning background and a management approach that will have her working closely with our neighborhoods, attending and promoting our many wonderful Cayce events, and meeting with our commissions and foundations - all to ensure the City's focus on excellence and customer service. She will be a great addition to our team and a great City Manager for our citizens, out staff and our City."

© 2018 WLTX