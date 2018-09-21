Cayce, SC (WLTX) - An officer with the Cayce Department of Public Safety has been arrested and charged with DUI after being involved in an accident.

Cayce DPS issued a statement announcing that Officer Mario Fonseca was involved in a rollover accident on Platt Springs Road near White Knoll High around 6 a.m. Friday.

Fonseca was off-duty at the time, but was driving an unmarked city vehicle. The South Carolina Highway Patrol was called to the scene to investigate. Fonseca was then transported to the hospital for treatment and later arrested for driving under the influence.

Chief Byron Snellgrove immediately placed Fonseca on suspension without pay and announced an internal investigation.

"The safety of all citizens is our top priority," Snellgrove said. "We hold all Law Enforcement Officers to a higher standard and misconduct of any kind will not be tolerated."

"The South Carolina Highway Patrol is the primary investigating agency in this matter and an internal affairs investigation is currently underway at our Department. I can assure everyone that the Cayce Department of Public Safety will be transparent in all aspects of this incident and will release the results of the internal investigation when it is completed. The South Carolina Highway Patrol investigation takes precedence at this time."

Fonseca works for the department's Special Operations Division.

© 2018 WLTX