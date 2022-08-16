Chapin mayor, council considering town administrator addition

It's up for discussion during executive session at their August 16, 2022 meeting at 6 p.m.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Leaders in Chapin are looking at adding a new position to its ranks - a town administrator.

This would translate to a structural change and rewriting of the town's administrative ordinance.

According to the South Carolina Municipal Association, shifting responsibilities is essentially what adding a town administrator to the mix in Chapin would do.

"The administrator could help coordinate amongst department heads to make sure that certain responsibilities are carried out, making sure the garbage is collected, making sure that water meters are read, that taxes are paid on time," said Scott Slatton, South Carolina Municipal Association director of advocacy and communications.

The local government structure would still need to be what's called a "strong mayor" form, leaving the mayor to propose the budget, for example. But adding a town administrator could lighten Al Koon's day-to-day part-time load.

"In Chapin's case, in particular, as that town grows and becomes more sophisticated with regards to the kinds of services that it has to provide for a growing population, then in those cases perhaps that becomes a bit too much for an elected council that haven't been necessarily trained in municipal government or they don't have the time because they have full time jobs," Slatton said.

It will be up to council and the mayor to decide qualifications, pay and whether this new administrator would be full or part-time.

Slatton explains this isn't uncommon in South Carolina.

"It's good for councils to recognize that they need assistance rather than perhaps get behind the eight ball sometimes and realize too late, but it sounds like Chapin is moving ahead in a deliberate way, which is sound planning and it's good leadership on their part," Slatton said.

If this change is approved, council needs to have a first and second reading, but no public hearing is required.

You can find the agenda for this meeting here.