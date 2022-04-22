Chris Rock's mom visits students in and around Columbia

The Andrews, South Carolina native is in town for the Columbia Neighborhood Awards on Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The mother of one of comedy's most well-known names made a stop in South Carolina on Friday and took the time to speak with local students and sign autographs.

Rose Rock, known also as Mama Rock, is the mother of Chris Rock and a native of Andrews, South Carolina. While in town for the upcoming Columbia Neighborhood Awards being held on Saturday at the Columbia Museum of Art, she stopped by various Richland One schools.

These included C.A. Johnson High, Lower Richland High, and Heyward Career and Technology Center.