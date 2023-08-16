Clarendon County Council approves Weldon Auditorium recommendations

The recommendations include a $2M renovation project.

MANNING, S.C. — The Weldon Auditorium in Clarendon County, a cherished local landmark since 1954, is on the verge of a transformative upgrade. A series of recommendations created by a community-led committee has been approved by the county council, paving the way for a revitalization of the community center.

Marie Land, a 50-year resident of Manning, has witnessed the auditorium's rich history firsthand. "Beauty contests, graduations, theatrical performances, and musical groups – it's been a space where memories are made," Land reminisced. The auditorium, which currently serves as a church, has played an integral role in the community for decades, said Land.

However, Land noted that the venue faced challenges, particularly at the outset of the COVID-19 pandemic. She also pointed out that a leaky roof has been causing damage to the interior. "It's a flat roof, you're always going to run into problems with a flat roof," Land explained.

To tackle these challenges and bring renewed life to the auditorium, the Clarendon County Cultural Complex Committee was formed by the county council in March. Ashley Martin, Vice President of the committee, emphasized the importance of appreciating the venue's potential. "It's an asset that sits here that we as a county need to appreciate and work as a business instead of it just sitting here," Martin said.

During a recent council meeting, a series of recommendations presented by the committee received approval. These recommendations include a $2 million renovation project. The committee envisions a multi-pronged approach to fund the endeavor, including seeking state and federal funding, adjusting ticket prices, and introducing commission-based positions. This holistic strategy aims to avoid any additional tax burden on the community.

Furthermore, the committee has proposed requesting state and federal funding, along with updating ticket prices, to generate revenue. An annual maintenance contract is also on the agenda to ensure the sustained upkeep of the building. "I'll be glad to see the auditorium come back to its original beauty and functionality," shared Martin.

Marie Land expressed her hope for the auditorium to remain a community resource. "I want us to make it available to our folks first. It belongs to our community, and the community should be the first choice for its usage. I think it's going to be fun to see what they bring in," Land remarked.

While the timeline for repairs remains uncertain, the renovation project is estimated to span 8 to 10 months.