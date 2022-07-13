Columbia Animal Services wants baby, kids' socks for cat toys

They are happy to take used socks as long as they are clean.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Apparently, baby and kids' socks make great toys, and Columbia Animal Services wants yours.

In a recent Facebook post, Columbia's Animal Services Division said they are seeking clean baby and kids' socks, which they use to make cat toys. They are happy to take used socks as long as they are clean.

If you'd like to donate socks, you can drop them off at Columbia Animal Services, located at 127 Humane Lane in Columbia, anytime between 12 and 5 p.m. on weekdats or on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.