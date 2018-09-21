Columbia, SC (WLTX) - An employee of a Columbia Chinese restaurant shot and killed a robber who was attacking people inside the store, police say.

The incident happened Thursday night around 11 p.m. at the China Kitchen at 2419 Forest Drive.

Officers say when they got to the store, they found the suspect on the ground with a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Based on their investigation, officers say the suspect came in wearing a hoodie and a bandanna over his face, and demanded money from employees at gunpoint.

Police say he then victimized two female employees while demanding money from the register. The victims immediately ran to safety at another location inside of the restaurant, according to police

Police say another female employee heard the commotion at the front of the store and told officers that the suspect also pointed a gun at her to demand money. While she was opening the register to hand over the money, she was able to grab the suspect's gun. During the struggle, a co-worker and relative of the woman came to the front of the store and used his gun to shoot the suspect.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police say no charges will be filed against the employee since he acted in self-defense.

