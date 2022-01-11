Columbia City Council approves several big items in Tuesday's meeting

Funding for the Columbia Rapid Shelter, Food Insecurity Solutions Initiative, and Office of Violent Crime & Prevention was approved.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia City Council took up several budget items at its meeting on Tuesday night.

The first large item that received approval was an ask for $1.16 million for Columbia's Rapid Shelter, which opened its doors earlier in the day.

Howard Duvall, City Councilman At-Large, said this request is checking the box on money spent.

"They are on the site, we are ratifying the contracts and just making it official for bookkeeping purposes," Duvall said.

"The biggest part was security, some like $980,000 for a year's worth of security, that we have a private company that's gonna come in and do the security for us, and then the other two items were the turf that covers the dirt around the pallet homes, and the third item was restrooms."

The second big item that faced approval was Daniel Rickemann's request for $150,000 dollars for establishing the Office of Violent Crime & Prevention and hiring a director for the department, followed by another request for $652,800 for the project's next three fiscal years next.

The initiative is to have community leaders help Law Enforcement with a crime.

"It's bringing in, you know, folks from our churches, folks from our school system, you know, tutoring opportunities, basketball opportunities, job opportunities how to interview for a job," Rickemann said.

Lastly, the council approved the $300,000 request from Councilmember Tina Herbert for the Food Insecurity Solutions Initiative, trying to get food to those areas that might not have a lot of options.