Columbia family honors daughter, sister, killed in Pulse nightclub shooting, through new nonprofit

The Drayton family lost their daughter at the pulse nightclub shooting. Now, they want her legacy to live on.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Columbia family is honoring the memory of Deonka Ditra Drayton, who was killed in the Pulse nightclub shooting, through a new nonprofit created to provide counseling to marginalized and underserved youth.

"Deonka Ditra Drayton had a spirit that radiated rooms," said sister Alexia Drayton, speaking about how she remembers her sister.

Deonka Drayton was one of the forty-nine victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting that took place back in 2016.

Her parents, Andrea Drayton and Shepherd Drayton, are looking to bring good to the community from the senseless tragedy by creating a nonprofit organization -- 3D initiative -- in honor of her name.

Did you know, Deonka is the true founder of the 3D Initiative? Maybe not legally, but by far, she is the driving force.... Posted by 3D Initiative on Monday, January 24, 2022

"It's here to serve marginalized and underserved youth, ages twelve to twenty-two, to provide them with economic, mental and transitional resources so they can live healthier better lives without boundaries," Andrea Drayton said. "You really need to really target these youth that don't have the avenues to get the help they need."

Their daughter Deonka Drayton was part of the LGBTQ+ community and they saw firsthand the need.

"There's a lot of systemic issues related to family, family relationships, in the LGBTQ+ community at large, especially in the African American community," Shepherd Drayton said. "There's a breakdown of communication. Our mission is to bridge that gap."

The initiative, which will be free of charge, will provide doctors and counselors to those who sign up and wide. "Depending on the location where they are, there's a majority of it that's virtual but in some cases, we have people in Orlando and Columbia."