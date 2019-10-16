COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia Fire Department is seeking applicants who "have a passion to serve and protect others."

The job description requires prospective hires to be prepared to aid in combating fires, handle hazardous materials and perform rescues. Firefighters are also responsible for handling traffic during emergencies, performing various cleanup duties at emergency scenes and providing first aid.

The work is physically demanding, and regular activities include climbing, reaching and lifting, according to the Columbia Fire Department.

Applicants should complete the Columbia Fire Department Recruit School and have a driver's license and high school diploma or GED.

No prior experience is necessary, but preference may be given to those who have Firefighter I and Firefighter II certifications.

Those interested can find more information about the Columbia Fire Department at colafire.net.