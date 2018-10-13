Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A woman who was shot last week succumbed to her injuries Saturday, and the suspect is still on the loose.

Columbia police say a home burglary at the Waverly Place Apartments on October 5 is what lead to the woman being shot in the upper body. She was being treated at a local hospital, but later died from life-threatening injuries.

A man was also shot during the incident, but he has been treated and released from the hospital.

The shooting is now being treated as a murder investigation, according to a tweet by the Columbia Police Department.

Last week, the department released a composite sketch of the suspect, who they considered armed and dangerous at the time. He is described as being a light-skinned black male, between 5 feet and 5 feet 3 inches tall with an average build and a mustache.

The suspect may be with another man in his mid-to-late 50s. This man is said to be black between 6 feet and 2-3 inches with an average build and scruffy facial hair.

Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

