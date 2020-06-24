Tyson Foods to close Columbia plant in August

The plant, located on Bluff Road, employs about 150 people.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Tyson plant in Columbia is calling it quits, a move that will cost 150 people their jobs.

The plant, located on Bluff Road, makes taco meat and pizza toppings. Officials say the plant will close in mid-August.

This is the last Tyson plant in South Carolina, although the company does have a few farmers that grow chickens for them in the state.

Tyson says their decision had nothing to do with the coronavirus.

A statement released by the company says:

"After much consideration and as part of ongoing efforts to increase efficiency in our business, we plan to discontinue operations at our Columbia, S.C., plant in mid-August. We’ve made this very difficult decision in order to continue focusing on and investing in strategic growth priorities.

We intend to cooperate with state officials to ensure the employees affected by the closure are informed about unemployment benefits and any potential opportunities within Tyson Foods. Workers are welcome to apply for other openings within the company."