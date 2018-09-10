Columbia, SC (WLTX) — With Hurricane Michael on track to deliver heavy winds and rain to the Midlands of South Carolina, Congaree National Park, outside Columbia, will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 9, and remain closed until further notice.

FORECAST: Michael on a track to take it into South Carolina

The closure includes all campgrounds, facilities, trails and canoe landings.

After Hurricane Michael passes, the park will return to normal operations when it is deemed safe.

STAY INFORMED: Download the WLTX App for the latest alerts, news you need to know

As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, the National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch is in effect for the following counties: Orangeburg, Calhoun, Clarendon, Sumter, and Lee.

A watch means that tropical storm conditions are expected within the next 48 hours: winds of 39 to 73 mph and rainfall amounts of 2.5 to 3 inches across the state.

© 2018 WLTX