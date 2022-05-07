Contractor moving 36-inch water main resulting in low water pressure, Columbia says

The St. Andrews region saw low water pressure stretching from Broad River to Irmo. But the city says help is on the way.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The City of Columbia is responding after a large swath of its water customers reported a drop in pressure on Saturday afternoon.

According to a city spokesperson, the lower pressure is impacting what the city calls the "St. Andrews Pressure Zone" which includes major areas including Broad River Road, Piney Grove, and various parts of Irmo.

The cause, the city said, is the relocation of a 36-inch water main as part of the Carolina Crossroads Project. Because that line is such a major supplier of water to the area, having it temporarily out of action has dropped the pressure for the region. However, the city doesn't plan to order any boil water advisories at this point.

The city has already begun redirecting water from other areas the counter the loss in pressure and has also asked the contractors moving the line to work through the night to complete the process. The city hopes to have water back to normal for its customers by the morning.