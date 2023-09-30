3,000 grocery bags, 1,200 pairs of shoes - all handed out at the Convoy of Hope giveaway in Columbia

The organization does giveaways nationally but this is its first time in Columbia.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Convoy of Hope arrived in the Midlands on Saturday, offering free food, shoes, and services to those in need. Love Cola, a group of local churches, came together for Convoy of Hope. It's an outreach event to provide resources in the community.

"There's a group of churches - 25 to 30 churches in Columbia - that are part of the Cola network," Allison Miller, an event organizer, said. "Love Cola is the mobilization arm of that where we just mobilize our people to serve the city well,"

She said the group partnered with Convoy of Hope to bring about 1,200 pairs of children's shoes and 3,000 bags of groceries. The process started in March by working to understand the resource needs in Columbia.

"So, Convoy did a demographic study before they came into town, and they told us to expect 3,500 to 4,000 guests," Miller said.

Beyond shoes and groceries, the event provided access to intangible resources like suicide prevention.

"I am a suicide survivor, so having that prevention over there and the lovely community reaching out letting me know it's okay to ask for help, 'cause it's the hardest thing for me to do," Amber Paxton said.

Some families said this event helped lift a heavy burden.

"This is a blessing to so many families, you know, so many people that can't afford stuff and are struggling, especially with COVID and all of that," attendee Hannah Black said. "This is so amazing that somebody can help everybody out."