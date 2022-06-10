'We are going to hunt you like a dog': Coryell County Sheriff warns anyone aiding escaped inmate

Authorities have been searching for Brandon Hogan since he escaped from work crew at a local cemetery over a week ago.

GATESVILLE, Texas — Coryell County Sheriff Scott A. Williams provided an update on the search for escaped jail inmate Brandon Hogan on Thursday, and he had some very strong words for those who may be helping the man.

Williams opened the conference with a statement detailing the response to the escape.

He said the department set up a perimeter within five to eight minutes of Hogan's escape. He said they have been working with numerous law enforcement agencies in the state.

Williams stated they have had K9 units, horses, drones, several aircraft and often a large number of people searching for Hogan.

"I will tell you, we have turned over every rock in that end of the county," said Williams.

Williams assured the public they have chased down several leads but are still asking for anyone who has information to come forward.

The sheriff sent a message to Hogan saying it is his job to keep him safe. He said it's not too late to surrender.

Williams also had a few choice words for anyone who might be harboring Hogan.

"We are going to hunt you like a dog," said Williams.

Williams said the men and women involved in the search are exhausted, but have not relented in their efforts to find Hogan.

"We have searched mountains, caves, rivers, creeks; you name it, we've done it," Williams said.

Williams said he was on vacation when Hogan escaped, and was unaware that he was on the work crew, but has still claimed responsibility for the situation as sheriff.

Williams said the department is heavily protecting Hogan's alleged previous victim, and stood firm on his promise to find Hogan:

"Rest assured, we are going to find him, one way or the other," said Williams.

The sheriff still encouraged citizens to report any information, and pleaded with them to stay away from Hogan if they do see him.

Williams responded to questions by saying the department has interviewed family members, friends, informants and other inmates and are chasing down every lead that they can.

According to Williams, Hogan escaped from a work crew at Seaton Cemetery on Monday, Sept. 26.

Williams said the department set up a three-mile perimeter within minutes, but has since expanded that perimeter to include much of Central Texas.

Williams reported those who know Hogan say he has been known to stay in the woods for months at a time.

He said that the department has gone door-to-door in almost every structure in the area during the search.

Williams said there will be new policies and fail-safes to prevent further escapes, and that no one will be approved for work crew without his approval. He said the circumstances of the escape will also be investigated once Hogan is found.

"I want my constituents to know that their Sheriff and his Sheriff's Office is doing everything he can, everything they can," Williams concluded.

He ended the conference with an announcement that he will be reactivating the Sheriff's Posse, and will soon be vetting people for situations like this one.