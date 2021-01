Drivers should seek an alternative route to avoid delays.

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — An early morning crash is blocking all lanes on I-20 East near exit 71.

Officials say the incident happened around 6 a.m., Thursday, January 21.

At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Drivers should seek an alternative route to avoid delays.

Update: Crash; I-20 EB: at Exit71, all lns blkd, Ocrd: 5:59AM.| 6:17A — SCDOT Midlands (@SCDOTMidlands) January 21, 2021